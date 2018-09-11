Sellars set for second title shot

Halifax’s Jack Sellars will challenge for a Central Area title for a second time when he faces undefeated champion Matthew Wigglesworth at the KC Stadium, Hull on October 26, writes Jacob Kilbride.

Sellars returned from a lengthy absence to beat Casey Blair at Elland Road Pavilion in Leeds on Friday night, securing his title shot at middleweight against Wigglesworth.

The Halifax ABC product fought for the Central Area title at super welterweight in June last year, when he lost a narrow points decision to Evaldas Korsakas over 10 rounds at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.

Wigglesworth has six wins and two draws on his career record. He won the vacant Central Area title when he twice knocked down the previously unbeaten Ben Sheedy to claim a points win at Bolton Whites Hotel in July.

Sellars and Wigglesworth are former sparring partners and the Halifax man admitted he was initially reluctant to take the fight given the friendship between the pair.

“We know each other and I like Matthew, he’s a nice lad,” Sellars said. “But, I’ve got to take this fight to get to where I want to be in my career. We’ll definitely have a pint afterwards though.

“I know Matthew quite well as we’ve sparred a lot. He’s a tough lad, who’s very rough and very bullish. He calls himself ‘The Bull’ and that’s what his style is like, he’s constantly coming forward and being aggressive.

“If I box him and keep the fight at range then I should win pretty comfortably. If I get drawn in to a scrap - which I do like to do - then the fight turns in his favour and we go to war.”

Sellars has only had 10 pro fights and Blair had a very modest record but he said that he wanted to be involved in competitive 50-50 fights.

“I don’t see the point in just building your record, because you’re going to get to where you’re going to get aren’t you? So, you might as well take those shots,” he added.

“I don’t mean any disrespect to lads that have done it a different way but some lads have records of 15-0 without actually fighting anybody. I don’t see the point.

“I want to challenge myself and know that I’ve not ducked anyone. I think it’s pointless knowing that you’re going to win fights.”