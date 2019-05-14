Sellars to take rest after failed title bid

Jack Sellars will take a break after failing in his bid to win the English middleweight title at the Whites Hotel, Bolton on Saturday.

The Halifax fighter was stopped in the eight round by hot favourite Jack Cullen, having taken the fight at two weeks’ notice after Reece Cartwright pulled out.

Halifax ABC product Sellars boxed well in the opening round but was knocked down in the second and never fully recovered against a towering opponent who had won 15 of his previous 16 fights.

Northowram’s Sellars hit the canvas again in rounds five and six and his trainer Danny Thornton eventually threw in the towel.

Sellars’ father Neil said Jack had been suffering from blurred vision in his right eye.

“Jack didn’t want it stopped but realised after that it was the right decision. Jack’s opponent said he was the toughest lad he had faced.”

Neil said Jack would take a well-earned holiday before defending his central area super middleweight crown.

“His last two fights have been 10-round contests in the space of six weeks against two of the best lads in the country, beating one and losing to the other.

“Jack is ranked 16th in Britain now and every fight is going to be a tough one.”

Neil said Jack was still enjoying his boxing. “He is loving it now, mixing in this higher circle and he hopes to push for either an English or British title if the opportunity comes in the future.”