Sharks hunted down by Josh

Man of the match Josh Hunt scored five of King Cross Park’s eight tries as they reeled in visitors Seacroft Sharks by 46-11 on Saturday.

Victory in the battle of the Pennine League’s Division Three pacesetters took the Halifax side to the top of the table.

The teams were evenly matched in the first half. King Cross, fielding five products of their under-16s, took the lead through Hunt wide out.

The confident visitors made the most of their possession with two scores before a fumble allowed Hunt to flop over and level. A shrewd drop goal gave the Leeds side an 11-10 interval lead.

The home side then took charge. Hunt completed his hat-trick within five minutes of the restart and Sharks’ attempts to bite back aggressively were met by big hits from hooker Aaron Brook, centre Jonny Binns and second row Luke Brown.

The powerful Brown marked his return from a lengthy absence with a try wide out on the left and smart handling down the same channel led to Kai Mellor finishing in typically strong fashion. Ben Robertshaw then dived over for a try.

Seacroft had their moments but switched off after a kick had gone dead for Hunt to coast through. Hunt then rounded off his five-timer with the final try.

Open age debutant Kian Sutcliffe made the most of his game time with strong carries and tackling. There were seven conversions from Brook.

Pennine League - Championship: Three Tuns 47 Sharlston Rovers 22, Stanley Rangers 10 Ovenden 46, Doncaster Toll Bar 76 Queens 22.

Division One: East Leeds 21 Ossett Trinity 10, Drighlington 48 Clayton 10, Woodhouse Warriors 46 Moorends Thorne Marauders 30.

Division Two: Methley Warriors 54 Dearne Valley Bulldogs 16.

Division Three: Sherburn Bears 42 Beeston Broncos 4, Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks 16 Wortley Dragons 34, King Cross Park 46 Seacroft Sharks WMC 11.