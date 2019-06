The Shay pitch appears to be coming on a treat after its summer make-over, two weeks before the action returns.

The playing surface, used mainly by FC Halifax Town and Halifax RLFC, was removed a month ago, and sand added before seeding.

There has been more rain than sunshine and temperatures have been cooler than anticipated since but the grass has evidently been growing well ahead of Fax’s home return against Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship on Sunday, February 30.