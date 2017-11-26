Siddal cut short Brighouse comeback

Siddal won yesterday’s Pennine League Championship derby against Brighouse Rangers by 24-12 in cold, blustery conditions at Chevinedge.

It was a blow to the third-placed visitors’ hopes of closing the gap on leaders Ovenden, who were inactive when their scheduled Yorkshire Cup visitors Birkenshaw Blue Dogs conceded the tie.

The form book suggested Rangers had a good chance; they had beaten Sharlston, who in turn had hammered Siddal the week before.

However, it was the visitors that seemed to freeze in the first half, with some basic handling errors, defensive mistakes, poor discipline.

Rangers also felt there was some inconsistent refereeing at crucial moments, which enabled the home side to race into a 14-0 lead.

Siddal’s ball movement was excellent, their stand off called all the shots and their young side deservedly led at the break with three tries plus one conversion.

An injury to giant prop Sam Moon didn’t help Brighouse’s cause but a clearly unfit Lee Robson, returning from the comforts of his armchair, gave his all.

The visiting coaches must have read the riot at half time because a ‘different’ Rangers side emerged, racking up three quick tries from Jordan Sild, Matty Bailey and emerging talent Lewis Taylor.

Ben Drennan was now calling the shots from half back, and his pass selection for Bailey’s try as he hit a hole at pace was sublime.

All the tries were scored out wide, meaning Frankland’s task of gaining the extras was doubly difficult with the gusty wind, all conversions drifting just wide, leaving Rangers two points adrift at 14-12.

There was no doubt Rangers were back in this game. Joe Campbell was returning the ball well from full back, against the elements, but became the victim of a high shot that on other occasions might have seen a card produced.

Then a couple of injuries to key forwards Ben Wrightson and Bailey seemed to enable Siddal to regain the initiative, and the Rangers hearts sank as Siddal scored two further tries, the last a great individual effort as a player sliced through the defence like Billy Slater.

Results

BARLA Bartlett’s Yorkshire Cup quarter finals: Ovenden 30 Birkenshaw Blue Dogs 0 (walkover), Lock Lane 58 Newsome Panthers 6, Sharlston Rovers 4 North Hull Knights 38, East Leeds 38 Three Tuns 12.

Pennine League, Championship: Siddal 24 Brighouse Rangers 12, Upton 22 Ossett Trinity 18.

Division Two West: Greetland All Rounders 22 Ovenden A 16, Cowling Harlequins 4 King Cross Park 28, Hanging Heaton v West Craven Warriors P, Underbank Rangers 32 Moldgreen 12.

Division Two Central: Oulton Raiders 52 Clayton 12, Wyke 26 Eastmoor Dragons 10, Wortley Dragons 40 Queensbury 16, Woodhouse Warriors 30 Beeston Broncos 0 (walkover).

Division Two East: Moorends Thorne 36 Allerton Bywater 10, Methley Warriors 28 Kippax Welfare 26, Kinsley Hotel Raiders 24 Featherstone Lions 28, Selby Warriors v Doncaster Toll Bar P.

Saturday, December 2 fixtures

Pennine League Championship: Ossett Trinity v Siddal, Brighouse Rangers v Queens, Sharlston Rovers v Upton, Illingworth v Newsome Panthers.

Division Two West: Underbank Rangers v King Cross Park, Moldgreen v Hanging Heaton, West Craven Warriors v Hollinwood, Ovenden A v Cowling Harlequins.

Division Two Central: Birkenshaw Blue Dogs v Clayton, Woodhouse Warriors v Wyke, Wakefield City v Wortley Dragons, Queensbury v Beeston Broncos, Eastmoor Dragons v Oulton Raiders.

Division Two East: Selby Warriors v Dearne Valley Bulldogs, Allerton Bywater v Methley Warriors, Kippax Welfare v Lock Lane, Kinsley Hotel Raiders v Upton A, East Leeds v Moorends Thorne, Doncaster Toll Bar v Featherstone Lions

Bartletts Yorkshire Cup draw

Semi-finals: Lock Lane v East Leeds, Ovenden v North Hull Knights. Matches on Saturday, December 9 (2pm)