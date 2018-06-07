Siddal pair’s Trophy success

Brendan Malone and Cathy Ness (Siddal Park) won the Elland Association’s Norman Nicholl Memorial Mixed Pairs Trophy at Halifax BC last Sunday.

They had an emphatic 21-6 win over Geoff and Karen Stott (Lindley BC) in the final of the event sponsored by Briggs Priestley Ltd.

The final produced some excellent bowling on a difficult green. Half the green was in a lush condition with the other half running extremely quickly.

Malone and Ness took a pair at the first end, only for this to be cancelled out with two singles to the Stotts.

After five ends the eventual winners had a 6-5 advantage. From this point, Ness played exceptionally well in the long corners and, ably assisted by Malone, dominated proceedings with three triples and two pairs to take a lead of 16-5 before the Stotts scored their only other point.

Earlier in the day, the competition was organised on a round robin basis, with all pairs playing each other in divisions. Each game lasted nine ends and the two highest-placed pairs played off in a final, a format which proved very popular.

HALIFAX WEDNESDAY LEAGUE

Division One: Cross Roads A 5 Hove Edge 7, Stainland Park A 6 Mytholmroyd BC 6, Brighouse 8 Luddenden Foot 4, Greetland 10 Akroydon Victoria A 2, Clayton Victoria 7 Hill Crest A 5, Elland WMC A 9 Asa Briggs A 3.

Division Two: Hove Edge B 8 Old Town 4, Elland C&BC A 10 Siddal Park A 2, Ripponden A 4 Ladyhill 8, Pellon Social A 10 Laurel Crescent A 2, Greenroyd BC A 5 West End A 7.

Division Three: Hill Crest B 6 Elland WMC B 6, Mytholmroyd BC BC 6 Hipperholme BCA 6, Hove Edge C 2 Halifax BC A 10, Luddenden Foot B 8 Denholme 4.

Division Four: Shelf Park 5 Savile 7, Sowerby T&BC A 7 Greetland BC B 5, Halifax B 10 Greenroyd B 2, West End B 7 Elland C&BC B 5, Siddal Park B 8 Pellon B 4.

Division Five: Heptonstall 7 King Cross B 3, Hipperholme B 9 Hove Edge D 1, Northowram Park 7 Outlane 3.