Silkstone leads league side

Triangle’s Christian Silkstone will captain the Halifax League side for the Twenty/20 match against a Yorkshire XI at Sowerby Bridge on Thursday, July 19.

His clubmates Carl Fletcher and Jack Gledhill are also in the line-up selected by team boss Andrew Pinfield for a match to mark the reopening of Bridge’s clubhouse, badly damaged in the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

Only two players from the side which beat the Scarborough Beckett League in a 45 over match on the east coast recently on Parish Cup quarter-finals day, wicketkeeper Simon Wood and all-rounder Ollie Thorpe, have been named for the shorter match.

Halifax League: Christian Silkstone, Carl Fletcher and Jack Gledhill (all Triangle), Simon Wood (wkt, SBCI), Oliver Thorpe (Copley), Tom Earle (Mytholmroyd), Rick Laycock and Rob Laycock (Booth), Greg Keywood and

Daniel Syme (Warley), Sam Mellor (Sowerby Bridge). 12th man: Dominic Anderson (Great Horton PC).

THE funeral of Halifax League Vice President Roy Chappell is at Providence United Reformed Church, Elland on Monday, July 16 (2pm).

Chappell, who died aged 88 last Tuesday, was Halifax League chairman from 1971-1977 and introduced and sponsored a league five-a-side knockout competition for the Roy Chappell Trophy when the league programme took a break for the Wakes Week holidays.

He was described by Blackley CC member Steve Williams at last week’s league meeting as “Mr Blackley Cricket Club apart from a few years sabbatical at Greetland.”

A dour batsman and accomplished wicketkeeper, Chappell turned to umpiring when his playing days were over and he was groundsman at both Blackley and Greretland for many years.

He had two spells as president and three as chairman at Blackley.

Chappell is the second Halifax League vice-president to die in recent weeks following the passing of Queensbury’s Jim Shackleton.

Halifax Sunday League games next weekend can start at 10am, by agreement between competing clubs, if England reach the World Cup final which kicks off at 4pm.