Special day for ton-up McLean

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union senior side made it four wins on the bounce in the Yorkshire Inter-District League with a runaway 30-6 win over Harrogate at Bradley Hall yesterday.

The visitors turned up with 11 players and Frank Greaves’s side had a walkover in one of the foursomes matches.

One of the Harrogate players returned to Harrogate to collect Yorkshire player Ollie White, who duly beat Josh Morton in the top singles match.

Graham McLean made his 100th appearance for the host team. By coincidence, his first match was in September, 1996 against Harrogate at Bradley Hall.

He is only the third Halifax-Huddersfield Union player to reach a century, after Steve Ellis and Andy Whitworth.

As on his debut, McLean won both his matches yesterday.

Halifax-Huddersfield had a clean sweep in the morning foursomes and Morton, Scott Minto and Matthew Colcombe were the only ones to taste defeat in the afternoon.

Greaves’s men, who are hoping to catch Sheffield and make it a title double after the juniors’ success, have two league matches left.

The play York at Forest Park on August 19 and Teesside at Meltham on September 2.

Scores (Hx-Hudds names first) - foursomes: J Morton and T Hunt bt M Rice and P Kitching 1 up, J Smith and S Bridges bt S Brown and J Taylor 6&5, A Schnacke and C Lander bt W Rushworth and J Ward 2&1, S Minto and J McAspurn bt C Henderson & R Fawcett 1up, M Colcombe and G Mclean bt W Bradley & A Harm 1 up, H Mowl & M Birkett walkover v S Whitwam & O White.

Singles: Morton (Huddersfield) lost to White 2 down, Schnacke (Huddersfield) bt Kitching 3&2, Smith (Halifax) bt Rice 1 up, Bridges (Bradley Hall) bt Taylor 3&2, Hunt (Meltham) bt Rushworth 5&4, McAspurn (meltham) bt Ward 2 up, Minto (Hanging Heaton) lost to Bradley 3&2, Colcombe (Lonmgley Park) lost to Henderson 4&3, Mowl (Crow Nest Park) bt Harm 4&2, McLean (Meltham) bt Brown 2 up, Lander (Bradley Hall) bt Whitwam 7&6, Birkett (Halifax) bt Fawcett 6&5.