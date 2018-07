TODAY’S Halifax League T20 semi-finals and final at Stones have been postponed.

League chiefs took the decision due to a forecast of poor weather until late afternoon and the event, featuring teams from Copley, Thornton, Triangle and Warley, has been put back to the reserve date, Sunday, September 9.

A statement from the league said that the chances of getting three games played today was “unlikely” and the decision was also in the interests of host club Stones.