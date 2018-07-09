Tod beaten in cup semi-final

Todmorden failed in their bid to reach the Lancashire League’s Worsley Cup final yesterday, losing by five wickets to Burnley at Centre Vale.

The Turf Moor side, cup specialists, will be away to Lowerhouse, 92 run winners over Crompton yesterday, in the August 5 final.

Tod skipper Andrew Sutcliffe elected to bat and his side made 237-9. Young opener Ben Pearson (42) led a solid effort from the top order before Kai Abbas added impetus with a run a ball 51. There were also 48 extras.

Mo Bux made a breakthrough on 24 but a second wicket stand of 138 for the second wicket between past Burnley pro Chris Holt and current paid man Asif Zakir turned the contest the visitors’ way.

Holt eventually fell for 75 to a fine catch in the deep from Bilal Abbas, who later pouched another to dismiss Zakir for 86 and keep his side in the hunt.

However, Joe McCluskie’s rapid 27 helped Burnley through with nine deliveries to spare.

One Calder Valley side who will be in a cup final are Walsden seconds, who beat Norden yesterday.

The Scott Street side will be away to Burnley in the Telegraph Cup final on Sunday, July 22.