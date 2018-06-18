Ton for Stead in Lightcliffe win

Lightcliffe powered into the last eight of the Bradford League’s Priestley Cup with a comprehensive 220-run win at East Bierley.

Matt Baxter’s side conceded 300-plus runs in Saturday’s home league defeat by Farsley but cut loose themselves yesterday.

The 2013 cup winners racked up 314-4 with the help of 122 from prolific opener Alex Stead, who hit two sixes and 15 fours.

He added 143 for the second wicket with Jonathan Wilson, whose 55 was matched by Suleman Khan.

Premier strugglers Bierley collapsed from 46-1 to 94 all out with spinners Josh Wheatley and Chris Greenwood picking up four wickets each.

Lancashire League leaders Walsden made light of a tricky-looking home game against fifth-placed Norden yesterday, winning by eight wickets at Scott Street.

Opening bowler Jamie Shackleton (5-38) and professional Umesh Karunaratne (3-8) dismissed Walsden’s former Central Lancashire League and Pennine League rivals for 75. Josh Tolley top scored with 20.

Last week’s record-breaker Josh Gale was out for four but Jake Hooson (29) and James Rawlinson (29 no) helped wrap up a quick win.

Walsden were making it nine wins out of nine in the league this season and are eight points clear of Ramsbottom, who won at Rochdale. Darwen slipped to third after losing at Burnley.

Todmorden were frustrated by the weather for the second day running. They were 40-0 after six overs in reply to hosts Rawtenstall’s 222 all out, which included 116 from pro Keegan Petersen, when play was halted. Mo Bux and skipper Andrew Sutcliffe each took three wickets.

Tod’s cup game at home to Ramsbottom on Saturday had been abandoned at an earlier stage and will now take place on Saturday.