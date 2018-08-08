Towning wins Elland Merit in style

Danny Towning won the Elland Association men’s merit, sponsored by Taylor Bowls (Glasgow), with a resounding 21-10 victory over league secretary Les Holmes at Hipperholme BC.

The final produced some great bowling, with Towning leading expertly on a very short 20 metre straight mark on the fast tricky green.

Ho took an early three point lead but Holmes responded with two singles.

Towning then began to dominate the game, leading excellently across the crown with a break of nine.

Holmes, playing a long straight mark, made a break to six to reduce Towning’s lead to 12-8, but Towning grabbing back the jack, switched to a 20 metre pegging mark, and snuffed out Holmes’ challenge to record an emphatic victory.

Dalton BC’S Towning had began the day by beating Lee Collinson (Cleckheaton Moorend) by 21-9.

He followed up with a 21-16 victory over Julian Dawson (Akroyd Vics), who came closest to beating Towning on the day after levelling the scores at six, nine and 13. Towning thentook control with three pairs to go to game.

His quarter-final, against John Hamer (Sowerby West End), seemed likely to be a close affair and the game was nip and tuck for a while with both players playing very short marks.

Hamer had the better of the early exchanges to lead 9-5. Towning then got his act together, playing immaculate woods to overcome his opponent 21-13.

His semi-final against Brendon Malone (Siddal Park) turned out to be a damp squid with Malone unable to land a blow. Towning opened with an eight break, then powering into a 15-3 lead and closed out a 21-7 success.

Akroydon Victoria’s Holmes opened his day’s bowling with an emphatic 21-1 win over Paul Barnes (Hipperholme).

His next opponent was Martin Greenwood (Siddal Park) and Holmes played some great bowls to take a commanding 11-3 lead. From then on the chalks were shared with Holmes coming out on top 21-11.

His semi-final against Mark Connonly (Brighouse) proved to be Holmes’ toughest game before the final. He opened strongly to lead 9-4, but was the pegged back by his opponent’s top class bowls to peel at 9-9.

Holmes reasserted to lead 16-11 before Connonly reduced the deficit to 16-13. However, Holmes finished strongly to win 21-16.

Quarter-finals: M.Connonly 21 S.Lowther 9, L.Holmes 21 M.Greenwood 11, D.Towning 21 J.Hamer 13, B.Malone 21 S.Page 14.