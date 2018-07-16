Union boys march on

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s junior team are in touching distance of winning the Yorkshire Inter-District League title for the first time.

Frank Greaves’s side beat East Riding 22-14 at Hornsea GC yesterday to make it six wins out of six this season.

They play Harrogate at Ripon City in their final match next Sunday as the only unbeaten team and with a handsome points difference.

The league has been going since 2003 and Halifax-Huddersfield have often been in the lower reaches of the league.

Yesterday’s visitors led 7-5 after the morning foursomes, James Edwards (Huddersfield) and Harry Mowl (Crow Nest Park) showing the way with a 6&5 win in the top match.

Halifax-Huddersfield won six of the 12 afternoon singles contests with three matches finishing all square.

Results (East Riding names first) - Foursomes: J Maxey & J Sowden lost to J Edwards & H Mowl 6&5, L Hunt & D Swales bt S Crabtree & T Pearson 4&3, T Duck & T Blake finished all square with I Turner & L Eccles, K Steventon & M McDonnell lost to B Walker & O Caton 2&1, J Hodgson & A Tidder lost to D Shaw-Radford & G Hanson 2&1, G Davies & G Clark bt M Nicholson & A Motala 5&4.

Singles: Maxey finished all square with Edwards (Huddersfield), Sowden bt Mowl (Crow Nest) 2&1, Duck lost to Turner (Woodsome Hall) 2&1, Hunt bt Caton (Crosland Heath) 6&4, Swales lost to Eccles (Dewsbury) 5&3, Davies lost to Crabtree (Woodsome Hall) 2 down, Steventon finished all square with Walker (Huddersfield), Blake lost to Shaw-Radford (Huddersfield) 4&3, Hodgson lost to Pearson (Woodsome Hall) 5&4, McDonnell bt Hanson (Crosland Heath) 5&3, Tidder finished all square with Nicholson (West End), Clark lost to Motala (Dewsbury) 3&2.