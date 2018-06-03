Union juniors march on

The Halifax, Huddersfield & District Union team made it four wins out of four in the Yorkshire Junior Inter-District League on Friday.

After three home wins, Frank Greaves’ side showed they could perform on their travels in a comprehensive 31-5 win over Bradford at East Bierley.

Handicaps suggested the visitors had a distinct advantage and they made no mistake, taking a 10-2 lead into lunch after winning five of the six foursomes matches.

The misery went on for Bradford as they managed only one win and one halved match in the 12 singles contests.

Last year’s local Union junior match play champion James Edwards, a Crow Nest Park product but now at Fixby, showed the way. The two handicapper didn’t get past the 12th green in either of his contests.

Greaves’s side now have a break before their title push continues with the final three matches next month.

They face Leeds at Crosland Heath on July 1, East Riding at Hornsea on July 15 and Harrogate at Ripon City on July 22.

Scores - Foursomes: Cameron Dale (Rawdon) and Ben Topper (Skipton) lost to James Edwards (Huddersfield) and Harry Mowl (Crow Nest Park) 7&6, Joe Foster and Adam Cattell (both Bingley St Ives) lost to Seb Crabtree (Woodsome Hall) and Matthew Holden (Lightcliffe) 2 down, Josh Quinn and Jack Dockerty (both Woodhall Hills) lost to Oliver Caton and George Hanson (both Crosland Heath) 5&4, Josh Carlos and Spencer Datkiewitch (both Ghyll) beat Dylan Shaw-Radford (Huddersfield) and Tom Pearson (Woodsome Hall) 2&1, Cole Chang (West Bradford) and Daniel Broad (Bradford) lost to Lewis Eccles (Dewsbury District) and Dominic Hughes (Huddersfield) 3&2, Sam Brooks and Harrison Holdsworth (both Bingley St Ives) lost to Max Nicholson and Nicholas Crane (both West End) 1 down.

Singles: Cameron Dale lost to James Edwards 8&6, Joe Foster lost to Harry Mowl 4&3, Ben Topper lost to Matthew Holden 4&3, Josh Carlos lost to Lewis Eccles 2 down, Josh Quinn and Seb Crabtree finished all square, Adam Cattell lost to Oliver Caton 4&3, Spencer Datkiewitch lost to Tom Pearson 2&1, Cole Chang lost to George Hanson 7&5, Daniel Broad lost to Dylan Shaw-Radford 6&5, Sam Brooks lost to Max Nicholson 2 down, Jack Dockerty lost to Domonic Hughes 3&1, Harrison Holdsworth bt Nicholas Crane 4&2.