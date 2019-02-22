Victory at Featherstone Rovers would do Halifax's play-off hopes the "world of good," says Richard Marshall

Richard Marshall feels that victory away to Featherstone Rovers on Sunday would do Halifax’s play-off hopes the “world of good.”

Halifax travel to the LD Nutrition Stadium this weekend, aiming to pick up their third win on the bounce in the Betfred Championship.

Action from Halifax's win over Batley Bulldogs last weekend. PIC: Simon Hall.

Rovers have lost two of their opening three league games but Marshall has stressed the difficulty of the task facing his side.

The clubs met in pre-season, sharing the spoils in an 18-18 draw. However, both line-ups will look much different when the teams take to the field on Sunday.

“It is always real tough, we had not won there in a number of years until a couple of seasons ago,” said Marshall.

“It is a tough game, they did a really good job against Batley two weeks ago and weren’t far off against Leigh.

Halifax visited Featherstone last month for a pre-season friendly. The sides shared the spoils in an 18-18 draw. PIC: Simon Hall.

“We will need to play a lot better than last weekend and if we do that we will give ourselves a chance.

“They didn’t have their full team out and neither did we in pre-season. It will be a really good game.

“I am not sure what team they will have out. They will utilise their link with Leeds and have been getting a number of players from there.

“Individually they are a strong group. We have just got to make sure that we play for each other and the unity we have created over the last three to four years will really galvanise us.”

Marshall was pleased to see his side get over the line at home to Batley last weekend, but says Halifax must be better against Featherstone.

He said: “We won last week but we didn’t perform at our best, so we will be better than that this week.

“If we can pick up a win, that will do our ambitions for the season the world of good.”

Marshall wants his side to reduce their error count as they prepare for the round four clash.

The Halifax coach was disappointed by his side’s lack of discipline against Batley but says there will be an improvement in that area this week.

“I think our attack is clicking, we have just got to keep the ball,” he said.

“We have got to limit the mistakes. If we make too many mistakes then we will get punished.”

Chester Butler and Ben Johnston are unlikely to feature this weekend but Ben Kaye and Harry Kidd will be in contention.

Shane Grady returned against Batley last weekend and Marshall says that Halifax are coping well on the injury front.

He added: “Shane Grady came through 80 minutes which was good.

“We are in a really good spot injury wise.

“We are going to go full at it in our two sessions before Featherstone, so we may pick up an injury. But we have got a big enough squad to cope.”