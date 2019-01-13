Waites bids for final surprise

Scott Waites will have to upset the odds if he is to beat Glen Durrant in tonight’s BDO World Championship final at the Lakeside.

Waites is a 13-5 chance to unseat the 2-7 shot Durrant, who is bidding to emulate his late hero Eric Bristow in notching a hat-trick of successes in the event.

Durrant has won seven of the 10 meetings with Waites, who works in Calderdale as a carpenter for Together Housing. However. ‘Scotty 2 Hotty’ will not be overawed by the challenge having lifted this title previously in 2013 and 2016.

Waites reached the final with a 6-1 thrashing of Germany’s Michael Unterbuchner yesterday, having taken a 5-0 lead. He had earlier beaten Jeffrey van Egdom 3-1, Richard Veenstra 4-1 and Conan Whitehead 5-3.

Durrant eased past Jim Williams 6-3 in his last-four contest, having earlier beaten Mark McGrath 3-0, Scott Baker 4-3 and Kyle McKinstry 5-2.

Waites predicted that an “absolutely electric” and “amazing” final lay in store.