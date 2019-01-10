Waites earns date with ‘Barbarian’

Scott Waites will meet Conan Whitehead in the quarter-finals of the 42nd BDO World Championship at the Lakeside on Friday afternoon.

The 41-year-old came from a set down to beat Dutchman Richard Veenstra by 4-1 yesterday.

‘Scotty 2 Hotty’, who has won the event twice before, equalled the highest checkout of the tournament so far with a 160.

Fellow Englishman Whitehead demolished Mark McGeeney, runner-up to this year’s hit favourite Glen Durrant 12 months ago, by 4-0.

Waites, a carpenter for Together Housing in Calderdale, is a 4-7 shot for Friday’s match and a 10-1 chance to take the title.

Waites won the opening two legs yesterday, only for Veenstra to storm back and take the set.

However, Waites then drew level and took the lead by reeling off three legs in succession in the third set.

Two maximums helped Waites go 3-1 up and a 15-darter from Veenstra counted for little as Waites once again won three legs in a row to earn a place in the last eight.

Whitehead, 32, promises to be a tough opponent. “The Barbarian” rated his performance against a stunned McGeeney as his “best for a very long time.”