Walsden’s run ended by rain

Walsden’s run of 14 straight league wins this season was ended when their home derby against Littleborough was abandoned.

The visitors were 50-1 in the 14th over chasing their hosts’ 281-6 in a match reduced to 43 overs per side from the start.

Opener Jake Hooson made a Lancashire League best of 98 for the Scott Street men. James Rawlinson made 45 and Matthew Dawson 51 not out off 38 balls to seemingly give the Scott Street men the upper hand.

Umesh Karunaratne had just bowled opener Alex Wills for 16 before play was ended.

Walsden’s lead was cut to 12 points by Ramsbottom, who had a five-wicket win over Great Harwood, while fourth-placed Darwen beat visitors Rawtenstall.

Second-placed Lowerhouse were washed out at home to Todmorden, who were on the back foot at 144-8 in the 45th over when play ended.

Visiting skipper Andrew Sutcliffe had held Tod’s innings together with a 10-boundary 78 before being sixth out with the score on 127.

Lightcliffe lost by seven wickets away to lowly Scholes in a Bradford League Premier Division match decided on Duckworth Lewis after rain interruptions.

The visitors made 187-9 off 47 overs with third-wicket pair Rhys Jowett (55) and skipper Matt Baxter (52) adding 101. Former Halifax Town football James Stansfield took 5-59 to keep the visitors in check.

Lightcliffe’s bowlers were frustrated as Shoukat Ali (92) and Kasir Maroof (42) added 109 for Scholes’ first wicket to set up success.

Brighouse scrambled a two-wicket win at Altofts to maintain their promotion drive in Championship 2.

Deron Greaves sent the Wakefield side slipping from 72-2 to 135 all out, taking 5-29 as Faroukh Alam was left unbeaten on 46.

Alam ensured it was no easy ride for the visitors by taking 3-44 in a Brighouse reply spanning almost 46 overs and containing only double-figure scores from Sohail Hussain (24), Tanvir Bashir (20) and a vital 31 from Asad Mahmood.

Brighouse remain third, one point behind Wakefield St Michael’s and seven behind Keighley, who have played a game more and had their match at Carlton abandoned.