Warley end Booth’s great run

Booth’s monopoly of the Spenser Wilson Halifax League’s major trophies is over.

Their hopes of a league and Parish Cup double for the third year in a row were dashed by Warley yesterday.

Warley showed that their success over the champions on the opening day of this season was no fluke with a 20-run win at Booth in the quarter-finals of the Parish Cup.

The talented Atkinson brother were key to Warley’s success. Ben made 79 and Chris took 4-32 as the visitors got the upper hand.

Shazad Hassan (45) and the late order got Warley up to 213 and Chris Atkinson then sent the hosts sliding from 70-2 to 107-7.

Hard-hitting Nigel Horsfall did his best to pull the game out of the fire for Booth with 51 but Faheem Katana caught him on the boundary, off the bowling of South African spinner Cameron van Rensberg, to end the contest.

It was almost three years to the day since Booth’s last defeat in the competition, when their current player Steve Senior scored a century for Mytholmroyd against them at the same stage of the cup.

Booth captain Richard Laycock said it had been a good game yesterday between two strong teams.

“We bowled well and we would back ourselves to beat 213 at home but there was some poor batting at times,” he said.

He hoped the disappointment felt in the dressing room afterwards would help push his second-placed side towards another league title.

Warley will be joined in the draw at Blackley tomorrow (8pm) by last year’s beaten finalists Mytholmroyd, Sowerby St Peter’s and 2015 winners Triangle.

Mytholmroyd won the closest of yesterday’s last-eight matches, by eight runs, after scoring what is normally a below-par score of 162 on their ground against Oxenhope.

Duncan Tetley (5-29) and Liam Dyson (4-26) looked to have given Oxenhope the upper hand, opener Jack Earle (46) and Tom Conway (31) giving the home total its biggest boosts.

However, six Royd bowlers were all among the wickets as the hosts hit back and Wajid Ali, better known for his run-scoring exploits in the past, trapped No 10 Tom Marshall leg before to settle matters. Dyson’s 42 was Oxenhope’s top score.

Sowerby recovered from 8-3 to post a winning score of 253-9 at Southowram.

Ian Gledhill struck all the early blows but Gavin Hayes (56), Adam Clarke (51) and John Brown (43) led a determined effort from the rest of the Sowerby order.

Gledhill followed up with 43 runs but Gareth Grogan’s 4-26 helped limit Southowram to 174-9.

Triangle were eight-wicket winners at home to Shelf Northowram Hedge Top.

Razwan Saghir hit 65 but Hedge Top were struggling to post a challenging total at 166-7 until No 9 Aamir Rashid (54) lifted the score to 250.

Triangle still cruised to their target with almost 10 overs to spare after a 124-run opening stand from ex-Northowram player Adam Stocks (68) and Nathan Madden (46).

Powerful Carl Fletcher (76) and Christian Silkstone (39 no) completed the task.

Triangle are also through to the Crossley Shield semi-finals, along with Blackley, Booth and Illingworth St Mary’s.

Triangle were two wicket winners at SBCI, who made 199-9.

Blackley openers Dave Townsend (137 no) and Neil Barraclough (73) were parted on 226 as their side overhauled hosts Luddenden Foot’s 232 to win by nine wickets. Daniel Barron (69) and Jacob Whitehouse (54) scored well for Foot.

Booth made 213 and hosts Bradshaw were out for 197 in reply while Hamza Mehmood’s unbeaten 63 saw Illingworth past Mount’s 170 for a five-wicket win in Batley.

The semi-finals are on Sunday, July 8.