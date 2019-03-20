WATCH - Halifax starlet scores incredible try in reserve match at Keighley Cougars

Jacob Smillie has certainly got some pace to burn.

The Halifax reserve star scored an incredible length-of-the-field try during his side's 70-4 success against Keighley Cougars earlier this month.

Smilie's try put Halifax 28-0 ahead after 27 minutes during the friendly at Cougar Park.

The winger fielded a high kick on his own goal-line before rounding his opposite number and bursting down the right flank.

The speedster worked his way in-field, leaving would-be tacklers in his wake, before leaping across the whitewash to score.

The footage emerged on social media last night, with one user saying it was: "Like a young Rob Worrincy."

The former Halifax winger, who scored over 100 tries for the club during two separate spells, replied: "The kid's got wheels."

Last week, Fax Reserves continued their winning start to the year with a 22-18 victory against Featherstone Rovers.

The gloss was taken off the win slightly after Dafydd Jones broke his arm in a close-fought West Yorkshire derby.