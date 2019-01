Watch as swimmers take the plunge at this year's New Year Swim at Lee Dam, Lumbutts, near Todmorden.

This video shows the start of each of the races, the boys and girls, ladies and mens, as participants brave the icy waters in the traditional valley event.

The annual event was organised by Todmorden Amateur Swimming Club with support from Todmorden Lions and The Top Brink Inn.

