West End’s year in spotlight

There was a full house for West End’s annual dinner and prize presentation on Friday ahead of what promises to be a particularly busy year for the Norton Tower club.

Former West End captain Gordon Abernethy takes over from John Lawrence as Halifax-Huddersfield Union president at the AGM at West End on March 12.

The president’s club traditionally hosts several of the summer’s top Union events, including the stroke play championship (July 7) and match play finals (September 22).

The Yorkshire Inter-District League matches against champions Sheffield (June 9) and York (September 1) will be at West End as well as a junior match against East Riding (May 12). Halifax-Huddersfield are the defending junior champions and were runners-up at senior level in 2018.

The focus on Friday was more on current club captain Les Carman, who was joined by Lawrence and local comedian Pete Emmett in making the speeches.

Prize winners: Campbell Bowl, M Turner; Hinchcliffe Trophy, B Mann; Asquith Cup, A Cryer; Ramsden Bateman, C Ingham; Veterans Trophy, I Tweedale; Annual Medal Trophy, B West; Scratch Salver, S Martin; Millennium Jug, C Ingham; Foursomes Trophy, P Russell and M Sheldrake; Fourball Trophy, A Crywe & M Talbot; Captain’s Putter, B Duffy; Captain’s Prize, C Brough.

Rabbits - Buck Rabbit, G Rees; Knock Out, S Kelly; Rabbit’s Prize Day, S Hamilton; Golden Rabbit, B Cooper; Chinchilla, R Tiffany.