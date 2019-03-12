Whitehouse on England duty

Halifax gymnast Luke Whitehouse has been selected for England duty twice in a week.

The 16-year-old, from Skircoat Green, will travel to Oslo, Norway for the Unni and Harald’s Trophy on March 29 to 31 and the following weekend will be in Perth, Scotland for the Four Nations tournament.

It follows a successful England Under-18 men’s artistic gymnastics championships in which Whitehouse secured an all-round sixth place with the highlight a bronze medal on the floor.

Whitehouse now trains 28 hours a week at Leeds club, having started at the age of four with recreational gymnastics.

He progressed through the national grades at club and elite level at Diamonds Gymnastics Club, Halifax. He was Yorkshire Elite champion for levels five and six in 2015 and 2016.

Whitehouse has competed at the English and British Championships for the last four years, securing medals on multiple disciplines, including floor, high bar and parallel bars.

He competes at under-18 level in the British Championships this week at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool.