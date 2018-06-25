Wins for Walsden and Tod

LANCASHIRE League leaders Walsden won away to defending champions Clitheroe yesterday while Todmorden came up trumps with their substitute professional Kaustubh Pawar against Middleton.

Walsden overcame a difficult hurdle to stay eight points clear at the top, although chasing trio Ramsbottom, Darwen and Lowerhouse also won.

The Gale brothers, opener Josh (64) and number six Joe (51), led the visitors to 244-8, pro Fawad Alam taking 5-66.

Clitheroe subsided from 107-2 to 177 all out, losing their last four wickets for the addition of 10 runs, with Umesh Karunaratne taking 4-48 and Joe Gale 2-7. Skipper Jack Dewhurst made 42, Peter Dibb 39 and Harry Lang 37 for the hosts.

Todmorden followed up Saturday’s Worsley Cup quarter final win over Ramsbottom with another victory at Centre Vale yesterday.

They brought in former India under 23 international Pawar for Chris Schofield, who has a hand injury, and he dominated the second half of the contest with 106 not out off 120 balls.

Chasing Middeleton’s 166 all out, which included 55 from Bury-born pro Chris Williams, Tod strolled to an eight-wicket success.

Pawar and Ben Sutcliffe (42 no) added 132 after the losses of Ben Pearson for two and skipper Andrew Sutcliffe for 14.

Matt Collins and Pawar had earlier taken three wickets each and Tod are 11th of the 24 teams ahead of the end of season split into two divisions.