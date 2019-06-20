Yorkshire Inter-District League: Champs back to winning ways

Halifax bounced back from the defeat to Huddersfield in their previous contest with a narrow win over Skipton in the Yorkshire Veterans Inter-District League.

The Bluebird Care-sponsored side, the defending champions, were playing their fourth fixture this year.

The home team, playing at Kingston BC, had two winners from the first four, getting just ahead with the aggregate, then two winners from the second four, winning the aggregate by six points. They won 15-13.

The away team, playing at Gargrave BC on an excellent surface, had three good wins from the first four games and two winners from the second four, taking the aggregate by 14 for a 17-11 win.

Results - At Kingston: R Nicholson (Mytholmroyd) 16 K Burnett 21, T Dubaj (Elland CC) 15 G Barrie 21, R Morgan (Greetland) 21 C Hasselby 16, P Holroyd (Ripponden) 21 T Hargreaves 12, G Bradford (Greetland) 14 M Demain 21, L Holmes (Akroydon Vics) 21 A Keighley 19, B Winrow (Ripponden) 21 B Gore 5, M Swarek (Ripponden) 13 D Hemsley 21. At Gargrave BC: C Harte (Elland WMC) 19 D Seed 21, S Kenworthy (Elland CC) 21 D Wynne-Jones 8, F Kennedy (Hill Crest) 21 P Peacock 14, D Hamilton (Ripponden) 21 M Duke 18, A Balmforth (Elland CC) 19 P Haworth 21, K Fleming (Greetland) 5 A Phillips 21, J Sharp (Elland CC) 21 K. Brown 15, T Heley (Hove Edge) 21 G. Howe 16.

Other results: Castleford 13 Wakefield 43, West Riding 39 Leeds 17, Huddersfield 26 Bradford 30.

The next round of games is on Friday, June 28 (1.0) when Halifax take on Castleford. The home team will play at Greenroyd BC, St Albans Road, HX3 0ND and the away team at Pontefract BC, Halfpenny Lane, WF4 8BW.

Home team : R Nicholson (Mytholmroyd), B Windrow, P Holroyd and M Skwarek (Ripponden Park) R Morgan, G Simpson and G Bradford ( Greetland), T Dubaj (Elland CC). Reserves: M Griffiths (Ripponden Park), R Pilling (Hill Crest). Away team: C Harte (Elland WMC) J Sharp, A Balmforth and S Kenworthy (Elland CC) D Hamilton (Ripponden Park), D Warburton (Mytholmroyd), T Heley (Hove Edge), F Kennedy (Hill Crest). Reserve: P Collins (Mytholmroyd).