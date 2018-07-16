Yorkshire name side for Bridge

Yorkshire CCC have named three players with first team experience - Karl Carver, Matthew Waite and James Wainman - in their side for Thursday’s T20 match against the Spenser Wilson Halifax League (5.30).

The match is at Sowerby Bridge, where the improved clubhouse is back in use after having to be gutted following the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Carver, a left-arm spinner, was the man Ross Whiteley hit for six sixes in an over for Worcestershire at Headingley last year.

Waite, an all-rounder, has impressed in white-ball cricket and is just coming back from injury. Wainman is a pace bowler on the first-team fringes.

Andrew Pinfield has been forced to make one change to the Halifax League side announced last week.

The host club’s Sam Mellor is injured and replaced by Thornton’s Ross Parr.

Yorkshire: B Anjam, E Barnes, B Birkhead (wkt), K Carver (capt), J Logan, T Loten, J Shaw, J Shutt, M Waite, J Wainman, J Warner.

Halifax League: C Silkstone, C Fletcher and J Gledhill (all Triangle), S Wood (wkt, SBCI), O Thorpe (Copley), T Earle (Mytholmroyd), R Laycock and R Laycock (Booth), G Keywood and D Syme (Warley), R.Parr (Thornton). 12th man: D Anderson (Great Horton PC).