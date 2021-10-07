Calder Valley Fell Runners' juniors shine in English Schools Championships
Seven junior members of Calder Valley Fell Runners were top of the class when they represented their schools at the 13th English Schools Fell Running Championships, in Cumbria.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:44 am
Runners from across the country took on the course that included a challenging steep ascent up the open fell above Sedbergh.
Clare Mckee (Calder High) ran a fantastic race and stormed into first place winning both the Year 7 and Year 7 girls race. Joseph Stone (Ryburn School) was 10th, Noah de Wit (Calder High) finished 39th and Ted Parker (Ryburn School) claimed 71st in the Year 7 race.
Thomas Mckee came in 13th and Wynn Standish came 62nd in a competitive field of 131 runners in the Year 8/9 race. James Aitken had a solid run in the Year 11/12 event.
The prizes were presented by fell runner Nicky Spinks.