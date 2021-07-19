Paralympics: Shackleton on her way to Tokyo after getting Great Britain call-up

Megan Shackleton

The 22-year-old from Todmorden broke into the top 10 in the world in women’s class 4 for the first time in 2019 and will be competing in her first Paralympic Games.

“It means so much to me” she said, “after years of growing up watching my idols on screen and imagining myself in the team kit, to have actually earned my own kit and to be wearing it soon and representing Great Britain at the pinnacle of my sport.

"My family has seen the work that it has taken behind the scenes, as well as my friends and the rest of the team, and I know that everyone is going to be just as excited for me out there as I am for myself.

“Having gone through qualification for Rio and seen what the guys did in preparation has helped me massively; it was obviously difficult to miss out on qualification last time, but I trusted in the process that in four years’ time it would all work out for me and I feel in good stead.

"I feel that I know what to expect and it is just about getting out there now and hopefully putting in some good performances.”