Regional leagues: Elland take derby spoils

Elland dealt Rastrick’s promotion hopes a blow with a narrow away victory in yesterday’s Championship derby in the Huddersfield League.

Osama Ahmad (5-42) did his best to undermine the efforts of the visiting batsmen but Elland still totalled 214 with Joshua Ramdoo (48), Greg Alexander (39) and opener James Lee (31) chipping in.

Opener Majid Khan made a magnificent 105 not out off 134 balls in reply and Rastrick were left kicking themselves for not providing better support as they were bowled out for 208.

Ex-Jer Lane bowler Kieran Rogers finished with 5-66, including the key wicket of overseas ace Asif Afridi for two. Rogers wrapped things up with the final wicket off the penultimate ball of the next-to-last over as Khan was left high and dry.

Barkisland were seven-wicket home winners against Thongsbridge in the Premiership.

The visitors made 184 all out with the wickets shared between the home bowlers and Barkisland knocked off the runs for three down with half-centuries from Luke Bridges and George Hampshire.

Lightcliffe kept Methley pinned to the foot of the Bradford League’s Premier Division table and climbed to sixth themselves after a well-timed run chase.

The Wakefield Road men won by three wickets in the penultimate over with Pakistani Suleman Khan’s unbeaten 48 settling matters as they topped Methley’s 210-9.

Yorkshire’s Matthew Waite top scored for the hosts with 64 but Methley were kept in reasonable check by Rob Burton (4-34) and Khan (3-50).

Back-to-form opener Alex Stead (42) spearheaded the visitors’ successful reply.

There was a hat-trick for Josh Bennett and five wickets for 15-year-old Farhan Hussain but Northowram Fields were again let down by their batsmen in Championship Two away to leaders Yeadon.

Leg spinner Hussain took 5-48 as Yeadon slipped from 81-1 to 128-9, quick bowler Bennett (4-37) taking three wickets in three balls with the total on 110.

However, the last pair added 24 and a total of 152 proved enough as the Rams capsized to 108 all out with three wickets each for Andrew Robinson, Gareth Lee and James Massheder. They were 58-8 before Humayan Shahzan (33) and Bennett (19) hit out defiantly.

Brighouse are fourth in the Conference after a 54-run win over Windhill & Daisy Hill.

The Russell Way men made 165, thanks mainly to Quadratullah Azizi (34) and Mohammad Altaf (33), and then dismissed their hosts for 111 with Ritesh Tandelkar taking 4-24.

Walsden made short work of beating Accrington in the Lancashire League yesterday while Todmorden made progress in their much-delayed Worsley Cup tie at Church.

The Scott Street men dismissed Accrington for 66 with only No 7 batsman Matthew Wilson (17) and the extras (20) in double figures for the visitors.

Stevie Barker sent back both openers, Jamie Shackleton dismissed the next three in the order and then pro Umesh Karunaratne took four of the remaining wickets as Accrington were dismissed in 26.3 overs.

Tom Walker removed Cameron Hanson for eight and Tony Palladino trapped Matt Dawsonleg before without scoring while Jake Hooson (14)holed out to long on.

The outcome was never really in doubt, however, and Karunaratne (25 not out) and skipper Nick Barker (13 not out) completed a seven wicket win.

There were runs at last for Todmorden professional Alankara Silva in a 35 run win at Church.

It took him all 50 overs to compile 62 not out but his painstaking efforts proved worthwhile when Tod’s total of 155-9 was more than adequate.

Bilal Abbas ( 27) and skipper Andrew Sutcliffe (16) provided support for Silva.

Abbas followed up with 3-13, including the key wicket of professional Qaasim Adams (44), as Church were all out for 120 with Stuart Crabtree (29) the only other home batsman to make an impression.

Todmorden were earning a home quarter final against long time rivals Ramsbottom next Saturday.