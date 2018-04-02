Brods halt slide in cold and wet

Old Brodleians steadied the ship after five successive Yorkshire One defeats with an 18-10 home win over relegation-threatened North Ribblesdale on Saturday.

It was their first success since the 20-18 win away to Bradford Salem at the end of January and lifts them back above Moortown into sixth place in the table.

Confidence has been low and it was important that Brods started brightly in the difficult conditions.

Playing down the slope, but with a stiff breeze to contend with, Brods showed their intent with an early score through centre Nathan Scott following good approach work by prop Bennie Pritchett. The conversion was missed.

On seven minutes Danny Cole, playing at scrum half, broke blind from a solid scrum and linked with right winger Zac Thompson, who showed real pace to beat the cover defence and score an unconverted try in the corner.

Brods continued to set about their task with gusto. The home scrum was solid and good possession ensured the visitors were struggling to cope.

Captain Rob Jennings was next to score from a quickly taken tap penalty and with a 15-0 lead after just 14 minutes the Hipperholme boys were in complete control.

From a brief visit to the Brods 22, Ribb kick a penalty goal just before half time.

Conditions were becoming increasingly difficult. It was treacherous underfoot, the ball was greasy and both sides struggled in the second half.

Brods started brightly enough with Michael Briggs making some hard yards up the hill to gain a good position in the visitors 22 and Phil Town took three points with a penalty goal.

Brods’ defence remained solid throughout and Matt Carbutt marshalled the back line in excellent fashion.

Ribb scored a converted consolation try late on following a period of pressure but both sides were happy to hear the final whistle.