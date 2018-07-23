Coles switch from Brods to Heath

Heath RUFC have announced three signings, including Dan and Jonny Cole from across-town divisional rivals Old Brodleians.

Dan is a stand-off who has made giant strides in the last couple of seasons. Jonny is a back row forward or hooker who has made limited appearances recently due to a knee injury.

The other recruit for last season’s top five finishers in Yorkshire One is Iain Gordon, an experienced three quarter who has played for Cleckheaton, Hull Ionians and Halifax in the National Leagues.

The Cole brothers came through the Brods junior set-up and are sons of the Hipperholme club’s former first team coach John.

Both have representative honours with Yorkshire junior squads and have toured Australia and New Zealand with Yorkshire Terriers.

Heath coach Dave Harrison said Dan was a quality player he had admired for a few seasons while Jonny was itching to get back into regular action after injury and was looking strong in training.

“Both were looking for a new challenge and saw Heath as a good opportunity to work with a club looking to progress,” said Harrison.

On Gordon, Harrison said: “It’s always good to have players with experience joining us and in Iain we have a player who has bags of it.

“I still have a number of other players in mind but at the moment I am happy with what we have.

“Training has been well attended since we started at the beginning of the month.

“With the Skipton 10s and games against Broughton Park and West Park Leeds all planned for August we will be ready for our opening Yorkshire One game away to Middlesbrough,” added Harrison.

The league programme starts on Saturday, September 1.