Derby dates announced for Union sides

NEXT season’s rugby union fixture list has never been as eagerly anticipated in Calderdale with the area’s top four clubs all in the same division for the first time.

Old Crossleyans’ promotion to Yorkshire One has resulted in the plethora of derby games and all four sides with be involved in two local games on the same day on two occasions during the campaign.

Heath will host Old Rishworthians and Old Crossleyans will face Old Brodleians on Saturday, October 13.

The reverse fixtures then take place on January 26 when neutral supporters must decide whether to go to Copley or Hipperholme.

Ryan Hammond’s Crocs mark their return to Yorkshire One with a home game against Dinnington on September 1.

Heath face a tough trip to Middlesbrough, who ended their promotion hopes last season, for their opener.

Rishworthians are also away, to familiar foes Moortown, while a Brods side under new coach Ollie Akroyd will pick up where they left off last season with a fixture against Beverley, this time at home.

Pontefract were promoted along with the Crocs while Dinnington have dropped down from North One East and Guisborough have been level transferred from Durham and Northumberland One.

Yorkshire One fixtures - September 1: Guisborough v Pontefract, Keighley v Bradford Salem, Middlesbrough v Heath, Moortown v Old Rishworthians, Old Brodleians v Beverley, Old Crossleyans v Dinnington, Selby v Hullensians.

September 8: Beverley v Moortown, Bradford Salem v Middlesbrough, Dinnington v Keighley, Heath v Selby, Hullensians v Old Brodleians, Old Crossleyans v Guisborough, Old Rishworthians v Pontefract.

September 15: Guisborough v Old Rishworthians, Keighley v Old Crossleyans, Middlesbrough v Dinnington, Moortown v Hullensians, Old Brodleians v Heath, Pontefract v Beverley, Selby v Bradford Salem.

September 22: Beverley v Old Rishworthians, Bradford Salem v Old Brodleians, Dinnington v Selby, Heath v Moortown, Hullensians v Pontefract, Keighley v Guisborough, Old Crossleyans v Middlesbrough.

September 29: Guisborough v Beverley, Middlesbrough v Keighley, Moortown v Bradford Salem, Old Brodleians v Dinnington, Old Rishworthians v Hullensians, Pontefract v Heath, Selby v Old Crossleyans.

October 13: Bradford Salem v Pontefract, Dinnington v Moortown, Heath v Old Rishworthians, Hullensians v Beverley, Keighley v Selby, Middlesbrough v Guisborough, Old Crossleyans v Old Brodleians.

October 20: Beverley v Heath, Guisborough v Hullensians, Moortown v Old Crossleyans, Old Brodleians v Keighley, Old Rishworthians v Bradford Salem, Pontefract v Dinnington, Selby v Middlesbrough.

October 27: Bradford Salem v Beverley, Dinnington v Old Rishworthians, Heath v Hullensians, Keighley v Moortown, Middlesbrough v Old Brodleians, Old Crossleyans v Pontefract, Selby v Guisborough.

November 3: Beverley v Dinnington, Guisborough v Heath, Hullensians v Bradford Salem, Moortown v Middlesbrough, Old Brodleians v Selby, Old Rishworthians v Old Crossleyans, Pontefract v Keighley.

November 17: Bradford Salem v Heath, Dinnington v Hullensians, Keighley v Old Rishworthians, Middlesbrough v Pontefract, Old Brodleians v Guisborough, Old Crossleyans v Beverley, Selby v Moortown.

November 24: Beverley v Keighley, Guisborough v Bradford Salem, Heath v Dinnington, Hullensians v Old Crossleyans, Moortown v Old Brodleians, Old Rishworthians v Middlesbrough, Pontefract v Selby.

December 1: Dinnington v Bradford Salem, Keighley v Hullensians, Middlesbrough v Beverley, Moortown v Guisborough, Old Brodleians v Pontefract, Old Crossleyans v Heath, Selby v Old Rishworthians.

December 8: Beverley v Selby, Bradford Salem v Old Crossleyans, Guisborough v Dinnington, Heath v Keighley, Hullensians v Middlesbrough, Old Rishworthians v Old Brodleians, Pontefract v Moortown.

December 15: Guisborough v Old Crossleyans, Keighley v Dinnington, Middlesbrough v Bradford Salem, Moortown v Beverley, Old Brodleians v Hullensians, Pontefract v Old Rishworthians, Selby v Heath.

January 5: Beverley v Pontefract, Bradford Salem v Selby, Dinnington v Middlesbrough, Heath v Old Brodleians, Hullensians v Moortown, Old Crossleyans v Keighley, Old Rishworthians v Guisborough.

January 12: Guisborough v Keighley, Middlesbrough v Old Crossleyans, Moortown v Heath, Old Brodleians v Bradford Salem, Old Rishworthians v Beverley, Pontefract v Hullensians, Selby v Dinnington.

January 19: Beverley v Guisborough, Bradford Salem v Moortown, Dinnington v Old Brodleians, Heath v Pontefract, Hullensians v Old Rishworthians, Keighley v Middlesbrough, Old Crossleyans v Selby.

January 26: Beverley v Hullensians, Guisborough v Middlesbrough, Moortown v Dinnington, Old Brodleians v Old Crossleyans, Old Rishworthians v Heath, Pontefract v Bradford Salem, Selby v Keighley.

February 9: Bradford Salem v Old Rishworthians, Dinnington v Pontefract, Heath v Beverley, Hullensians v Guisborough, Keighley v Old Brodleians, Middlesbrough v Selby, Old Crossleyans v Moortown.

Febnruary 16: Beverley v Bradford Salem, Guisborough v Selby, Hullensians v Heath, Moortown v Keighley, Old Brodleians v Middlesbrough, Old Rishworthians v Dinnington, Pontefract v Old Crossleyans.

March 2: Bradford Salem v Hullensians, Dinnington v Beverley, Heath v Guisborough, Keighley v Pontefract, Middlesbrough v Moortown, Old Crossleyans v Old Rishworthians, Selby v Old Brodleians.

March 9: Beverley v Old Crossleyans, Guisborough v Old Brodleians, Heath v Bradford Salem, Hullensians v Dinnington, Moortown v Selby, Old Rishworthians v Keighley, Pontefract v Middlesbrough.

March 23: Bradford Salem v Guisborough, Dinnington v Heath, Keighley v Beverley, Middlesbrough v Old Rishworthians, Old Brodleians v Moortown, Old Crossleyans v Hullensians, Selby v Pontefract.

March 30: Beverley v Middlesbrough, Bradford Salem v Dinnington, Guisborough v Moortown, Heath v Old Crossleyans, Hullensians v Keighley, Old Rishworthians v Selby, Pontefract v Old Brodleians.

April 6: Dinnington v Guisborough, Keighley v Heath, Middlesbrough v Hullensians, Moortown v Pontefract, Old Brodleians v Old Rishworthians, Old Crossleyans v Bradford Salem, Selby v Beverley.

April 13: Beverley v Old Brodleians, Bradford Salem v Keighley, Dinnington v Old Crossleyans, Heath v Middlesbrough, Hullensians v Selby, Old Rishworthians v Moortown, Pontefract v Guisborough.