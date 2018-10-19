Heath must be ready for tough test at Beverley, says Harrison

Heath travel to East Yorkshire tomorrow to take on Beverley in a game neither side can afford to lose.

Heath will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games against a side who seem to be struggling to put together a run of results.

An opening-day defeat to Old Brodleians saw the Minster men get on track with solid victories against Moortown and Pontefract but then they failed to get results against Old Rishworthians and Guisborough.

And then last week, a shock result away to Hullensians where they lost heavily to a side who had not won a game all season.

“Last season we lost out to Beverley in both games losing with the last play of the game in each match which did not help our promotion hopes,” said coach Dave Harrison.

“So we will have to be at the top of our game tomorrow against a side who we know can beat anyone in this league on their day.

“However, I am pleased with the way the lads have reacted after losing to Pontefract a few weeks ago and with the right application I feel we can get something from the game tomorrow and keep us in the hunt.”

Selection was for Saturday’s game was finalised at Heath’s training session last night.

But with no injury worries Harrison has little to concern him apart from his starting line-up.

Jason Merrie and Matt Beasty came through the game unscathed after injuries and should figure.

“I was pleased with the way Jason and Matt started but I was concerned they may not last the full game so brought them off after the hour. We have a strong bench and so we can rotate players throughout the match,” added Harrison.

Heath seconds entertain Northallerton seconds and they will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Old Rishworthians seconds last week which secured the hosts top spot in the league.