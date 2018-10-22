Heath’s strong finish rewarded

HEATH extended their excellent run of victories with a 36-18 win at Beverley in an exciting match which was a great advert for Yorkshire One rugby.

The bonus-point success took Dave Harrison’s men above Beverley and into fifth place, only five points behind new leaders Middlesbrough.

Beverley’s four-match winning streak had been ended by Hullensians the previous week and an unchanged visiting XV started confidently in excellent conditions.

Heath immediately went on the attack and home scrum half Rob Wilhoite was sin-binned for a high tackle.

Heath went for touch and from the line out Fergus Marsden won the ball and drove for the line. He was held up and Beverley intercepted when Heath tried to spread the ball. Several missed tackles resulted in a penalty and the home side went 3-0 up after six minutes.

Heath won the ball from the re-start and set up a forwards drive. Olly Cook was held up short of the line but the supporting Matt Beasty scooped up the ball and scored. Ezra Hiinchliffe’s superb conversion made it 3-7 on 10 minutes.

Beverley regained the lead through winger Ben Woodhouse following a speedy attack and clever kick to the corner. The goal was added.

The game went from end to end with fast, open play for the next 10 minutes. Both teams went close.

A clever pass from Hinchliffe, as he was tackled, enabled Jack Crabtree to score a converted try and the visitors led 14-10 after 25 minutes.

Seife Boussada and Richard Brown entered the fray but could not prevent Beverley going 15-14 up with an unconverted try from Will Turnball.

A penalty from Hinchliffe gave Heath a narrow interval lead but it was anyone’s game.

Si Brown replaced Jacob Storey and from the re-start Heath went looking to add to their score. Dan Cole, whose kicking game was superb, put a ball into the corner and from the resulting line-out Boussada won the ball and went over for a try, converted by Hinchliffe, to give the visitors a 24-15 advantage.

Beverley replied with a penalty but Heath took the game by the scruff of the neck in the final quarter.

Crabtree followed up his high clearance and put Heath on the attack. Richard Brown controlled the ball from a scrum in the Beverley 22 and Callum Harriett-Brown went over in the corner for the bonus point try. Hinchliffe’s kick made it 31-18 after 65 minutes.

Beverley re-grouped and mounted a string of attacks but Heath’s defence was solid and Olly Cook scored a try in the last minute.