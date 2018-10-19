Old Brods looking for response against Yorkshire One strugglers Keighley

Old Brodleians will be keen to bounce back from their derby defeat at Old Crossleyans when they host Keighley at Woodhead on Saturday.

They came close to toppling the league leaders at Standeven House last week, pressing hard late on before losing 18-13.

This weekend’s task should prove an easier one as they entertain Yorkshire One’s basement club.

Keighley have just one victory and six points from their opening six league games and appear to be struggling following losses on their travels.

In recent weeks, they have lost 26-0 to Dinnington and 48-7 at Middlesbrough.

That is coupled with home losses to Selby, Crossleyans and Bradford Salem.

Their only victory was earned at home over Guisborough and they will be desperate to secure some valuable league points to avoid a season-long battle against relegation.

Brods may have club favourite Bennie Pritchett available for Saturday’s game following his return to the UK.

He may find it hard to break into the side, however, with the front row going so well at the moment.

Callum Thompson has added his considerable strength and experience to what has been a youthful front three.

He travelled home from Germany on Saturday morning to play in the derby and Ben Hoyle turned out having burnt the midnight oil following the birth of his baby boy on Friday night.

Skipper Rob Jennings had his long-awaited knee operation last week and it is hoped he may be fit before the end of the year.

The seconds and the Beavers were both without fixtures last Saturday. They are back in action this weekend as they look forward to games away at Keighley and Huddersfield respectively.

Both sides are enjoying a positive start to their campaigns and are keen to get back into action.

The Colts will entertain Wath on Sunday at 11am. But it is the Old Brodleians girls’ teams that will take centre stage at Woodhead this Sunday. The under-13s, under-15s, and under-18s are all in action against Littlebrough. Those games also have an 11am start.