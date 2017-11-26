Rampant Brods rout Hills

Old Brodleians notched their biggest league win for 14 months with an eight-try 52-7 eclipse of next-to-bottom Wheatley Hills yesterday.

The Woodhead men bounced back from a disappointing defeat away to another lowly side, North Ribblesdale, a fortnight earlier and moved above Beverley, who lost at Scarborough, into fourth place in Yorkshire One.

Skipper Rob Jennings scored twice on his return from a lengthy injury absence in a typically power-packed display at No 8 before being rested with a quarter of the match still to play.

There were also six conversions for centre Phil Town, including a couple from wide out, as Brods made better use of their place-kicking opportunities.

It was the Hipperholme side’s most handsome win since they beat Acklam, now making a splash in the calmer waters of Durham and Northumberland Two, 59-0 at home on September 24 last year.

Brods, with Gareth Newman ultra-lively at scrum half, played some attractive running rugby up the slope in the first half and had their four-try bonus point in the bag after 26 minutes.

They were much less fluent after the break but still more than doubled their points tally before Hills were awarded a penalty try in the last five minutes.

The visitors from Doncaster looked relegation fodder, with little more than aggression up front to offer, and after applying early pressure via the maul they conceded two tries in quick succession.

A Brods move which featured Matt Hoyle, Ryan Harris, Dan Cole and Chris Vine started in the bottom right hand corner of the pitch and was completed in the top left by centre Matt Carbutt.

Hoyle then fended off two tacklers and got the ball down in the corner after more confident play by the home side.

Brods landed two more quick blows on the 23rd and 26th minutes. Jennings broke away from a maul for his first try of the afternoon and Ben Barron cashed in when the Hills left winger failed to deal with Vine’s grubber kick to the flank. Town’s first two successful conversions made it 24-0.

Brods lost flanker Danny Vento with a nasty facial injury and Hills avoided further damage on the scoreboard in the rest of a first half.

The referee started handing out cards like a poker dealer, including three yellows just before the break, but inaccurate handling meant the home side were unable to fully cash in on their man advantage after the resumption.

They still managed another converted try via the quick, elusive Town who just managed to get the ball down under the posts on 45 minutes.

Hills appeared to have abandoned attempts to move the ball, looking to their forwards for damage limitation, but the dismissal of their rugged No 8 for a second yellow on 57 minutes made that task even harder.

Jennings completed his afternoon’s work by handing off two tacklers in a 20 metre gallop to the line, Town’s conversion making it 38-0.

A trademark scoot from prop Bennie Pritchett yielded another five points. Town and replacement winger Eddie Carter then set up Cole for the final home try. Town added both goals.

Brods lost replacement Cameron Wroot and Newman to the sin-bin as the visiting forwards enjoyed late possession and Hills’ driving mauls were rewarded with a penalty try.