Yorkshire One: Heath demolish Keighley

Heath put hosts Keighley to the sword under floodlights on Friday evening, the Yorkshire One runners-up scoring 10 tries in a 58-12 victory.

They showed no signs of easing up ahead of a promotion play-off game at the end of the month, turning on the style on the artificial surface in spite of coach Dave Harrison making some unforced changes.

Eddie Cartwright replaced the injured Ezra Hinchliffe at centre and Jack Crabtree came off the bench to slot in at full back.

Dave Skinner started at prop, Alex Patrick moved to the second row in place of Fergus Marsden, Jonny Cole came in at No 6 and Jordan Moana returned at No 8.

Chris Piper, Richard Brown and Chris Robinson were on the bench.

In excellent conditions, Heath took only five minutes to open their account. Jason Merrie went on a run and Callum Harriett-Brown drove towards the line before his off-load enabled supporting winger Luke Saltonstall to go over in the corner.

Keighley started to test the Heath defence but could not find a way through and when Michael Reynolds was tackled late Dan Cole kicked to touch, Matt Beasty caught at the lineout and Moana scored from the driving maul on 25 minutes.

Moana was having a major effect with his charging runs and he helped set up a third unconverted try for Cartwright three minutes later.

Crabtree’s long pass to Cartwright cut open the Keighley defence and the centre then slipped the ball to Harriett-Brown, who sprinted for the corner before releasing Issy Spooner to go under the posts for the bonus point try. Cole converted for a 22-0 lead.

As half time approached Keighley replied with a converted try.

The second half began with a bang for Heath when Moana, Patrick and Jonny Cole created an opening for Reynolds to go over for a converted try, which made it 29-7.

There was no stopping Heath, who were throwing the ball around and pulling the home side all over the place.

Replacement Richard Brown was next on the score sheet. Dan Cole added the goal and the stand-off then fielded a kick and threw some outrageous dummies on a 70 metre run to go under the posts for a converted try. That made it 43-7 with 50 minutes played.

Patrick added another five points and Crabtree’s high kick was fielded by Cartwright, who sent in Robinson to bring up the half-century.

Harriett-Brown completed the visitors’ try scoring with 10 minutes left, Keighley replying with an unconverted try with the final play of the game.