Yorkshire Inter-District League: Blow to title hopes

THE Halifax-Huddersfield Union side’s eight-match winning streak was ended by Leeds on Sunday in a performance team boss Frank Greaves described as “a howler at Howley Hall.”

A 23-13 defeat, after the sides had been level at 6-6 following the foursomes, was a major blow to their hopes of winning the Yorkshire Inter-District League title.

After successes against Sheffield and Teesside so far this summer, Greaves said his team had been “brought to earth with a disappointing result.”

He added: “We always seemed to be behind and we appeared not to put many good holes together.

“In the morning foursomes, four matches came to the last and we lost three of them and of course the three points that goes with that.”

Greaves felt his side could still be strong enough to squeeze past Leeds and local Union match play champion James Edwards raised hopes with a 4 and 3 win in the top singles match.

That was backed up by Scott Minto, who also won on the 15th green, but Greaves said it had been a turgid affair for his side after that and the score sheet told the story.

Halifax-Huddersfield only managed three more points from halved contests involving Josh McAspurn, Connah Judson and Matthew Holden.

Ogden’s Judson won the last four holes to finish with honours even, saving from the sand on the 18th.

Lightcliffe’s Holden did the same after losing the 17th to a birdie.

Greaves added: “I’ll look at what I could have done better to prepare the boys and hopefully put it right in time for the match against Bradford at Bingley St Ives on 14th July.”

Scores (Halifax-Huddersfield names first) - Foursomes: H Mowl & J Edwards finished all square with C Watt & T Broxup, S Minto & J McAspurn finished all square with R Wardle & M Simpson, G McLean & T Hunt lost to T Pilling & H Hunter Mapp 1 down, M Birkett & C Judson bt S Cain & R Pettican 1 up, T Calvert & B Hardcastle lost to N Coyne & J Dunion 5&4, B Crowther & M Holden bt J Trant & E Bromley 3&2.

Singles: J Edwards bt T Broxup 4&3, T Hunt lost to C Watt 1 down, S Minto bt R Wardle 4&3, M Howl lost to S Cain 1 down, J McAspurn finished all square with T Pilling, M Birkett lost to M Simpson 4&3, C Judson finished all square with R Pettican, G McLean lost to N Coyne 3&1, T Calvert lost to H Hunter Mapp 5&4, M Holden finished all square with J Dunion, B Hardcastle lost to J Trant 3&2, B Crowther lost to E Bromley 2&1.