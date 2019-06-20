Yorkshire Inter-District League: Edwards returns at Hall

THE senior Halifax-Huddersfield Union side will attempt to extend their winning run to nine matches against Leeds at Howley Hall on Sunday.

Frank Greaves’s men have registered a brace of 22-14 successes this year, away to Teesside at Cleveland a month since and against Sheffield at West End almost a fortnight ago.

They will be hoping to launch a Yorkshire Inter-District League title push with success away to Leeds, who will be desperate to get off the mark after defeats at home to East Riding and away to Harrogate.

Union match play champion James Edwards, who didn’t lose a game for the representative team in 2018, returns.

Graham McLean makes his 103rd appearance for the team and will partner Tom Hunt in the foursomes. That is because Josh Morton is unavailable as he and Mark Brayshaw attempt to qualify for the Open.

“Nineteen points is our aim as we enter two away games,” said Greaves, whose side will move on to playing Bradford at Bingley St Ives on July 14. “Hopefully we can keep our season going.”

Halifax-Huddersfield Union (in foursomes order): Harry Mowl & James Edwards, Scott Minto & Josh McAspurn, Tom Hunt & Graham McLean, Tom Calvert & Sam Bridges, Mark Birkett & Brad Hardcastle, Ben Crowther & Matthew Holden.

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s Junior Team Championship, a stroke play event over 18 holes, takes place at Crow Nest Park on Sunday.

The competition is for three player teams and nine clubs are due to be represented - Huddersfield, Crosland Heath, Meltham, Woodsome Hall, Hanging Heaton, Willow Valley, Crow Nest, Lightcliffe and Outlane.

Sunday’s host club won the event in 2016 and 2017 but Woodsome Hall took the honours 12 months ago.

Start times: 8:00, Dylan Shaw Radford HU, Zak Holroyd CH, James Bailey ME; 8:10, Louie Walsh HU, J G Rushworth CH, Nathan Sheard ME; 8:20, Dominic Hughes HU, Sam Macdonald CH, Joe Beeby O; 8:30, Isaac Rhodes WH, Fin Castle ME, Tom Ruecroft HH; 8:40, George Foster WH, Harry Micklethwait WV, Alex Croft HH; 8:50, Archie Barraclough WH, Harry Wright WV, Isaac Murray HH; 9:00, George Langley-Web CN, Jack Hampshaw WV, Blake Drury L; 9:10, Jacob Stark CN, Alistair Church O, Sam Harrison L; 9:20, Harry Bottomley CN, Harry Talbot O, Harvey Schoon L.