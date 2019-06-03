Yorkshire Inter-District League: Handsome away win

The Halifax Huddersfield Union juniors made it two wins out of three this season with a comprehensive 29-7 victory away to Teesside at Dinsdale Golf Club.

The hosts had selected a match date during school half term for the Yorkshire Inter-District League contest but were shorn of some of their better players.

They were gutsy early on before the lower-handicapped visiting players took over an a blustery but bright day.

The visitors also had some of their best players missing, opening the door for others.

Debutant Jack Hampshaw (Willow Valley) was extremely nervous early on but he and partner Dominic Hughes (Huddersfield) won.

It was a different story for Hampshaw in his singles and he played some super shots to win again.

Harry Mowl, on his 30th appearance for the team, led by example at the top of the order. The former Crow Nest Park player, now at Huddersfield, won five holes to turn his singles match around.

Unbeaten Harrogate provide the next opposition for Frank Greaves’s side at Huddersfield on Sunday, June 16.

Mowl and newly crowned Yorkshire Boys Champion Oliver Caton will be playing for Yorkshire Boys while Isaac Turner will be studying, so Greaves is expecting an extremely tough match.

Scores (Teesside names first) - Foursomes: J Ford & D Norman lost to H Mowl & B Walker 2 down, H Caygill & K Hall lost to F Sutcliffe & M Nicholson 3&2, J Maloney & B Millington bt D Shaw Radford & H Khan 1 up, K Goad & L Reynoldson lost to J Bailey & Z Holroyd 5&4, C Jones & B Robinson lost to O Bingham & G Hanson 2 down, J Leng & J Hardy lost to D Hughes & J Hampshaw 2&1.

Singles: D Norman lost to H Mowl (Huddersfield) 3&1, J Ford finished all square with B Walker (Huddersfield), K Hall beat D Shaw Radford (Huddersfield) 2 up, L Reynoldson lost to J Bailey (Meltham) 3&1, B Millington lost to H Khan (Willow Valley) 6&4, H Caygill lost to Z Holroyd (Crosland Heath) 4&2, J Goad lost to D Hughes (Huddersfield) 6&4, B Robinson lost to G Hanson (Crosland Heath) 8&6, J Maloney lost to M Nicholson (West End) 3&2, J Hardy bt F Sutcliffe (West End) 2&1, C Jones lost to O Bingham (Crosland Heath) 7&5, J Leng lost to J Hampshaw (Willow Valley) 4&3.