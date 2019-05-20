Yorkshire Inter-District League: Winning start for visitors

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union senior side made a fine start to their Yorkshire Inter-District League campaign with a 22-14 win away to Teesside yesterday.

Last year’s runners-up led 8-4 after the morning foursomes at Cleveland.

The hosts mounted a fightback and it was 12-12 after the first six singles contests but the extra strength in depth of Frank Greaves’s side told as they pulled away for a comfortable victory.

Sam Bridges equalled the course record with a six under par 64 at Halifax Bradley Hall on Saturday and he carried that confidence forward, winning both his matches.

Clubmate Mark Brayshaw also tasted double success, as did Harry Mowl and Tom Calvert.

Mowl, formerly at Crow Nest Park but now at Huddersfield GC, had his first albatross on the par five fourth. Spare a thought for his opponent who lost the hole with an eagle!

Lightcliffe’s Matthew Holden repeated his big finish from a recent Union junior match, finishing par, birdie, birdie to win his singles contest by one hole.

Halifax-Huddersfield’s next match is a crunch one against champions Sheffield at West End on Sunday, June 9.

Scores (Teesside names first) - foursomes: T Smith & S Donald lost to J Morton & T Hunt 3&2, C Wallace & M Hay bt S Minto & J McAspurn 2&1, A Rochester & S Goodwin lost to M Colcombe & T Calvert 2&1, M Coupland & J Lagan lost to H Mowl & S Bridges 1 down, W Melles & P King bt M Birkett & M Holden 5&4, R Bailey & W Trotter lost to B Crowther & M Brayshaw 2&1.

Singles: T Smith bt J Morton (Huddersfield) 4&2, C Wallace finished all square with T Hunt (Meltham), M Hay finished all square with S Minto (Hanging Heaton), A Rochester bt M Birkett (Halifax) 2&1, S Goodwin lost to S Bridges (Bradley Hall) 4&2, W Melles bt M Colcombe (Longley Park) 2&1, R Bailey lost to T Calvert (Crosland Heath) 4&2, S Donald lost to M Brayshaw (Bradley Hall) 3&2, M Coupland lost to H Mowl (Huddersfield) 3&2, J Lagan finished all square with J McAspurn (Meltham), P King lost to M Holden (Lightcliffe) 1 down, W Trotter finished all square with Ben Crowther (Dewsbury District).