Yorkshire Union: Bradley Hall finish runners-up

BRADLEY HALL finished runners-up to Scarborough North Cliff in the Yorkshire Union’s Fourth Division Team Championship at Scarcroft.

The event was reduced from 36 to 18 holes due to poor weather.

Bradley Hall’s trio finished five shots behind the winners, their effort spearheaded by Chris Lander with a 75.

Halifax West End finished 10th of the 18 teams and Dewsbury, also members of the Halifax-Huddersfield Union, were sixth.

Result: 1, Scarborough NC 225, Bradley Hall 230 (S Bridges 78, C Lander 75, L Hopkinson 77), Lindrick 231, Nortchliffe 232, Skipton 234, Dewsbury 235 (D Hartley 80, L Eccles 81, F Barron 74), Scarcroft 236, Thirsk & Northallerton 236, Beverley & East Riding 236, West End 238 (S Horrocks 80, B Hardcastle 78, C Ingham 80), Cleveland 238, Renishaw Park 239, Waterton Park 240, Richmond 241, Oakdale 241, Woodhall Hills 242, South Bradford 242, Hull NS.