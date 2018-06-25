5 places to try mate, the caffeine-rich drink favoured by Marcelo Bielsa in and around Leeds

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Leeds United new manager's curious drink of choice as he settled into his new office at Thorpe Arch training ground earlier today.

Marcelo Bielsa was pictured with a gourd used for serving a traditional caffeine-rich drink known as mate, or chimarrão, which is particularly popular in South America.

Prepared by steeping dried leaves of Yerba mate in hot water, which is then served using a metal straw known as a bombilla, the infusion is commonly consumed in Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil and the manager's home country of Argentina.

And if you're keen to get a taste of the Leeds United manager's caffeine-rich drink for yourself, here are a five places in and around Leeds where you can stock up on the tea.

Leeds Kirkgate Market

Serving a selection of loose leaf teas from around the world, this independent cafe and shop in Leeds Kirkgate Market stocks an array of mate tea, offering tea fans a great choice of flavoured herbal blends.

For a boost give the extra energy blend a try, which comprises Yerba mate with grinded guarana fruits to help reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Visit: Teapot, Cafe C, Food Hall, Leeds Kirkgate Market, George Street, LS2 7HY - cafe-tea-aire.co.uk



T2

This tea emporium boasts more than 200 exotic blends and is well-known for its unusal concoction of flavours.

They offer a zesty citrus flavoured Yerba mate tea, made with lemon myrtle and cacao husks to provide a refreshingly earthy flavour, with intense woodsy flavours and just the right injection of sweetness.

Visit: Victoria Gate, Harewood Street, LS2 7AR - t2tea.com



Whittard of Chelsea

Home to a wide variety of speciality teas from all four corners of the globe, this popular tea shop boasts two exotic flavoured Yerba mate teas alongside its selection of traditional black and green teas.

Fruity fans will love the grapefruit blend, made with refreshing peppermint, luxuriant lemon balm and juicy grapefruit, which is high in antioxidants and is sure to give you a much needed morning boost.

For something more mellow, try the lavender blend comprising sweet Lemon verbena, bamboo and boldo leaves, and fragrant lavender, which offers a sweet and a heady aroma.

Visit: 38 Lands Lane, LS1 6LD - whittard.co.uk



Holland & Barrett

Offering a choice of loose leaf and tea bag products, Holland & Barrett's Yerba mate teas include a tasty lemongrass and ginger infusion, an organic blend with nettle for a powerful detoxifying infusion, and the traditional South American blend which has a slightly smoky flavour.

Visit: Trinity Leeds, Albion Street, LS1 5ER / 37 The Merrion Centre, Woodhouse Lane, LS2 8NG - hollandandbarrett.com



Hebden Tea Company

Venture a little further outside of Leeds to this tea shop in York, where you'll find a fine selection of tea infusions to try.

There are a variety of Yerba mate infusions to sample, from fruity papaya, pomegranate and redcurrant blends, to a creamy variety made with sweet liquorice-root and subtle caramel flavours.

Visit: 21 The Shambles, York, YO1 7LZ - hebdentea.com