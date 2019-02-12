Bafta-winning Jessica Hynes added to Hebden Bridge Film Festival bill

Spaced and W1A star Jessica Hynes will showcase her debut feature film as director as part of the first Hebden Bridge Film Festival next month.

As well as directing and writing the film The Fight, Jessica stars as Tina, a mother who takes up boxing in an attempt to literally sweat out her anxieties over her dysfunctional family.

Louise Wadley, festival director, said: “Jessica is a familiar face to all of us. We are over the moon she is coming to the inaugural Hebden Bridge Film Festival. Her directorial debut examines the importance of learning to stand up for yourself in a poignant and life-affirming way.”

Jessica, who has appeared in Spaced, WIA and Bridget Jones’ Baby, will take part in a special Q&A to talk about the film and the production process when it is shown at Hebden Bridge Picture House on Sunday, March 24 at 7pm.

The cast of The Fight also includes Anita Dobson, Sally Phillips, Christopher Fairbanks, Shaun Parkes and includes a cameo appearance from Russell Brand.

Hebden Bridge Film Festival runs from Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24 with new films from the UK and around the world.

The full programme will be announced early next month.

For ticket details go to www.hebdenbridgefilmfestival.org