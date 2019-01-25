Flash, bang, wallop what a picture!

Nic Chapman photography exhibition

Preview, January 27 in the Gallery Lounge at Artsmill, Hebden Bridge

Photographer Nic Chapman has a real artistic flare and an eye for detail. Now Nic, who lives and works in the Upper Calder valley and recently photographed author and DJ Irvine Welsh and Daddy G from Massive Attack is showing a body of her work at Artsmill from this coming weekend. “I have been photographing artists for many years, I love working with people and enjoy reflecting what they create through my work. Being a portrait photographer it’s important get to know your subject in order to capture the real ‘them’, so I like chatting with them and not over directing shoots. I have worked with many people over the years, working to different briefs, some promotional and some artwork for album covers. Working to a brief is good for me as my artwork collections generally take a few years to complete. In this exhibition at Artsmill, I am showing some of my work created over the last few years, including promotional, portrait and art work. This is a little bit of a showcase and it will be good to see it altogether in one place.” A preview of the work will be held between 2-4pm on Sunday and then from January 30 to February 10 between 11am and 4pm.