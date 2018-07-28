Have you got a suggestion?

Lamplighter Festival public consultation.

Todmorden, November.

Handmade Parade has opened a public consultation about Lamplighter Festival in Todmorden in November this year. Executive Director, Kathleen McGrath explains: ‘We are asking for ideas, comments, opinions and general support for this brilliant community event. If people have anything to say about Lamplighter we want to hear it – we can only make this event better for the people of Todmorden: Go to ...

surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Lamplighter2018consult