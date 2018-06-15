It only took an hour

Give Me An Hour

The Link Gallery, Dean Clough, Halifax until July 14

Over 100 delightful artworks by the pupils of Midgley Primary School in Calderdale are on show in Dean Clough’s Link Gallery until July 14th, and each artwork was produced in just one hour.

The project was organised by professional ceramicist and Dean Clough artist Olivia Brown. It took Olivia seven months to plan and raise the funds for a series of unusual workshops – letting the children work with wire, oil paints, ingenious print techniques and ModRoc plaster. The aim of artist and organiser Olivia Brown was to banish fear and self–doubt from children’s art, and prove to them that they are more talented than any of them imagined possible. This show is the first event to come out of Olivia’s after–school group called The Creative Enterprise Club. The aim of the club is to introduce children to a huge range of techniques and to raise funds for much larger school–wide projects,” says Olivia. Olivia herself comes from a family of teachers and she knows that hard–pressed schools are finding that creative subjects tend to be squeezed out by the national curriculum.

A successful ceramicist, Olivia Brown has run her own business since she graduated from Manchester University with a First Class honours degree (she specialised in ceramics and printed textiles). She now has two young daughters and finds that The Creative Enterprise Club has provided her with a new passion: “Planning the project and raising the funds has been hard work, but it’s been a privilege to work with an entire school, and I’m very grateful. Seeing the show at Dean Clough has made it worth every minute. It’s a celebration of these children’s talents and individuality. Hopefully it will be the first of many projects that aim to increase arts provision in schools. Because we can show pupils that a career in the arts is entirely possible.”