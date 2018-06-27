“Jam-packed” weekend of family entertainment ahead in Mansfield and Ashfield for Armed Forces Day

Visitors are promised a “jam-packed feast” of family entertainment to mark Armed Forces Day in across Mansfield and Ashfield this weekend.

Mansfield’s Market Place will play host to a day of activities on Sunday, July 1, while there is also a fun day on Saturday, June 30, at Portland Square in Sutton.

The celebration in Mansfield runs from 10.15am to 3pm in the Market, and will include a re-enactment of a First World War trench, children’s activities and a flypast by a Dakota plane.

The Dakota, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, is scheduled to fly past at 2.25pm

All of the Armed Forces, along with Help4Heroes, the Royal British Legion, local cadets and police cadets, will be represented.

Councillor Mick Barton, deputy mayor of Mansfield, said: “We all owe the Armed Forces so much, so I hope people in Mansfield will come along and show just how much we appreciate what they do.”

Highlights of the day include a parade, led by the Mansfield District Corps of Drums, from The Buttercross on West Gate to Market Place at 10.15am.

Sue Rogers, from Mansfield Business Improvement District, said: “This is always a great event for the town, as it brings people together to say thank you to those who serve, or have served, in the Armed Forces.

“There’s a touch of nostalgia, and the flypast should be amazing. There is always a great atmosphere - and it’s free to attend.”

The annual Ashfield event at Portland Square will include free activities such as a climbing wall, information stands and market stalls, while guests will be serenaded by music from all decades since the end of the war.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council leader, said: “This is a great opportunity for families to get involved in the World War One centenary celebrations and show their respect for our Armed Forces, both past and present.

“There’s going to be lots of free activities for families to enjoy and I encourage everyone to get down to Portland Square and enjoy the fun!”

The event will close with a Poppy shower at 3.45pm to mark the centenary.

Toby Carvery Watermill, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is offering all military personnel free breakfast or carvery meal on Saturday, June 30 to mark Armed Forces Day – see tobycarvery.co.uk/armed-forces for more information.

The celebrations are part of a nationwide event to show support for those who make up the Armed Forces community.