Kate Lycett and Lucy Pittaway prints

Art Exhibition by Kate Lycett and Lucy Pittaway

Harrison Lord Gallery, Brighouse from December 8

A new exhibition of prints by two of Yorkshire’s favourite artists Kate Lycett and Lucy Pittaway opens at the Harrison Lord gallery in Brighouse this Saturday.

Both are experts at depicting Yorkshire scenes in a unique, uplifting and colourful way. Kate Lycett lives and works at the other end of the Calder valley in Hebden Bridge and has painted a name for herself across the region and beyond. The exhibition will showcase Kate’s latest work which is all hand finished with gold thread. Each painting is full of colour and displays many layers of exquisite detail. They depict popular local scenes, particularly the Calder Valley and Hebden Bridge. Lucy Pittaway’s stunning collections of artwork continues to grow, from her Sheep art to her famous cycling themed work created for the Tour de Yorkshire where Lucy has created the official artwork for this event for three years running.

The underlying theme to all of Lucy’s art is simply to brighten any room and to make people smile! Steven Lord, gallery owner said: “I am delighted that the last exhibition of 2018 is such an uplifting and cheerful show. Both Kate and Lucy’s work has a huge following and combines beautifully to great effect in this show.” The exhibition runs until Christmas and is free.