Kenyan actress will visit Hebden Bridge film festival

Hebden Bridge Film Festival 2019

Hebden Bridge Picture House and Hebden Bridge Town Hall from March 22-24

Rising star Kenyan actress Sheila Munyiva will be at the first ever Hebden Bridge Film Festival where her film Rafiki will be screened. This was her first major movie role playing Ziki in Wanuri Kahiu’s ground-breaking film about two teenage girls’ secret relationship. The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) banned the film last year for “promoting lesbianism”. Same-sex relations are criminalised in Kenya. The cast and crew took immense risks to make the film but have been rewarded with international acclaim including recognition at Africa’s largest film festival, Fespaco, in Burkina Faso which awarded Munyiva’s co-star Samantha Mugatsia the best actress award.Louise Wadley, Hebden Bridge Film Festival director, said: “Rafiki is the perfect film for the Hebden Bridge Film Festival. It aims to change perceptions and challenge stereotypes. Shelia Munyiva gives an outstanding performance as Ziki and we are delighted to be able to welcome her as a very special guest for the festival. She will discuss the film, its difficult journey to the screen and the positive impact it is having in Africa and around the world.” Rafiki will be shown on Sunday March 24, including a Q&A with Shelia Munyiva at Hebden Bridge Picture House. The festival which is being warmly received has a choice of 12 films (six fiction and six non fiction), a film panel and masterclass, and the opening and closing parties. Other films being showcased include Wild Rose, The Fight, Carmen and Lola and Being Frank. The festival is also proud to have top British actress Maxine Peake as its patron. She will take part in an opening night Q&A following the screening of feature Wild Rose and her own own short film Time Away with Wild Rose writer Nicole Taylor (Three Girls).

hebdenbridgefilmfestival.org